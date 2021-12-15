Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch soon: Specs, design, cameras, features, price, and all that we know so far

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be the most premium offering in the Xiaomi 12 series. It is likely to take over the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra that featured a distinct camera module with a secondary display. A bunch of concept renders have now appeared to suggest that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will follow suit with an unorthodox rear panel. However, there won't be any secondary display this time. Case renders with a similar design were seen in previous leaks. Thus it's possible that the leaked design is true.

In the renders, Xiaomi 12 Ultra can be seen with a massive circular rear camera module. A big sensor is placed at the centre of this module with other sensors surrounding the main sensors. More about the cameras further in the article. Rest of the rear panel is plain with a Leica branding. At the front, it appears with a centred punch display and minimal bezels.

Xiaomi 12 series has been confirmed to launch soon. Although the launch date is unknown, leaks hint towards the arrival of Xiaomi 12 Ultra late in December. We also know that the device will be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. With all that information available, we decided to put down everything known about Xiaomi 12 Ultra so far.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: specs and features

Xiaomi is preparing to launch it's high-end Xiaomi 12 series soon. The lineup is expected to bring three smartphones - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. In a most recent leak LetsGoDigital has revealed concept renders of Xiaomi Ultra. The renders showcase an interesting rear panel with a huge circular rear camera module.

The module stacks multiple cameras with a big main sensor at the center. Below the main camera lies a telephoto lens, while at top there could be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor or a shorter telephoto with 2x-3x range. There's another sensor placed to the left, which may be an ultra-wide camera. Rest of the cutouts are likely for the LED flash, the light sensor and the PDAF.

From the renders, it's clear that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have a glass and metal panel on the rear. There's also a Leica branding uptop, which could be an indication of Leica powered cameras on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. In an earlier leak, tipster Digital Chat Station hinted towards the Xiaomi-Leica partnership. So there might be something to claim here.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Photo- LetsGoDigital

Similar design cases of Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been spotted in previous leaks too. Thus the rumored design could turn out to be true. The current Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra came with a secondary display on the rear. But it is being suggested that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will not carry that forward.

Xiaomi 12 series is confirmed to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So it's certain that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will ship with the same processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm's first chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. Qualcomm claims up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The chipset relies on a three cluster design, in which the main core is clocked at 3.0 GHz. Among the other seven cores, three performance cores run at 2.5 GHz and the remaining efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz.

Other details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra remain scarce. However, we can expect it to feature a 2K panel with 120Hz refresh rate. Along with that Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get upto 16GB RAM and upto 1TB of on-board storage.

Xiaomi is planning to add a 120W fast charging support to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which is a major upgrade over the Mi 11 Ultra. The latter had support for 67W fast charging and was shipped in India with a 55W fast charger

Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch date

Xiaomi, in a tweet, said that the Xiaomi 12 series is in the works and will launch soon. While the company didn't reveal the launch date, leaks suggest that the launch will take place late in December. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra arrived in India, so there's a possibility that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come to the country as well.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra India price (expected)

At the moment there's no information about the price of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. But we know that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a flagship offering. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched at 69,999 in India. So we can expect the upcoming model to be priced similarly or see a slight bump in the price.



