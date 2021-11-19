Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Xiaomi took a big leap in the flagship smartphone segment with the Mi 11 Ultra last year. While it hasn't been long since the device arrived, leaks around Xiaomi 12 Ultra have begun to appear. The latest report reveals that Xiaomi will bring not one but two devices - a standard Xiaomi 12 Ultra and another Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition. Both these smartphones were spotted in Xiaomi's MIUI source code with codenames - Thor and Loki. The former is expected to be the Ultra, while the latter could launch as the X0iaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset. The chipset is tipped to arrive on November 30 during the Qualcomm Tech Summit. So it's possible that we may see the Xiaomi 12 Ultra post the event. However, a report suggests that the smartphone could launch in Q2 2022. There's no confirmation from Xiaomi yet, so nothing can be said for sure.

According to leaked camera details, Xiaomi 12 Ultra may feature a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor paired with three 48-megapixel sensors. We have also heard about the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint scanner. While that was a brief introduction to the rumoured Xiaomi 12 Ultra, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Specs and features

--The Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been in the news for some time now. However, not a lot of details are available right now. A report suggests that Xiaomi 12 Ultra may arrive in Q2 2022. Another report has now appeared to unveil that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be accompanied by another flagship device called Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition.

--The information was revealed by a blog called Xiaomiui. According to the report, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition devices have been spotted in the MIUI source code. These devices were found with codenames - Thor and Loki.

--It is supposed that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 898 chipset. This chipset is yet to be announced and could be called Snapdragon 8 gen1. Other than that, camera details of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed.

--Reports suggest that the smartphone will sport a 50-megapixel primary Samsung GN5 sensor. The main sensor is expected to be joined by three 48-megapixel cameras. One of these cameras could be an ultrawide lens. It is said that the maximum zoom on this camera system will be limited to 120x for stills which are the same as the Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi 11 Ultra camera system

--In another interesting leak, it has been revealed that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could ship with Leica powered cameras. The leak comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, which says that Xiaomi has joined hands with Leica. If this is true, we will see future Xiaomi flagships with Leica branding. With Xiaomi 12 Ultra being one of the first Xiaomi devices to get it.

--If you remember, Huawei cameras came with Leica branding. We have seen similar partnerships from brands like OnePlus, which come with Hasselblad cameras. And Vivo offers ZEISS branding on its flagship devices.

--Apart from this, we may see a new under-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. Then again, the phone could support 100W charging.

--While that is all we know about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Details of other Xiaomi 12 series phones have surfaced online. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have been spotted in EEC listing and BIS listings.

--Xiaomi 12 is tipped to feature a curved display with a centred selfie camera. The smartphone may feature a 2K resolution LTPO panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. As indicated before, the smartphone could ship with the Snapdragon 898 chipset. The chipset is supposed to be based on a 4nm manufacturing process and bring improvements in performance and efficiency. Xiaomi 12 may get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The camera system on Xiaomi 12 will be more or less the same as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch expected

The rumoured Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to succeed over the Mi 11 Ultra that arrived in April this year. While the launch date is yet to be known. A leak suggests that the smartphone may launch in Q2 2022. It is also reported that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be a China-specific device.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra India price expected

There's barely any information about the price of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. But we know that Mi 12 Ultra will be a flagship offering. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched at 69,999 in India. So we can expect the upcoming model to be priced similarly or see a slight bump in the price.