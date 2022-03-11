Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get a Sony sensor instead of Samsung sensor used on Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi may be looking to make some alterations to its next flagship phone - Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra. New speculations hint that the company might be trying to employ a new Sony camera sensor on the phone, instead of the Samsung camera sensor that was seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The hint has been dropped in a recent report by Digital Chat Station in a recent Weibo post. As first spotted by GSMArena, the Mi 12 Ultra or Xiaomi 12 Ultra may come with a completely redesigned camera module which will now be circular in shape. Other than the change in design, the Xiaomi 12 UItra will also make some major changes to its photographic capabilities.

The Weibo post mentions that Xiaomi will use a new Sony IMX8xx camera sensor on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The decision also means that Xiaomi will be deviating from its preferred Samsung ISOCELL sensor that was used on the Mi 11 Ultra.

This will be a 50-megapixel primary lens on a triple-lens camera setup. Other than the main sensor, the phone may also carry a 48-megapixel telephoto lens for 5x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

In addition to making speculations on its specifications, the post also shared some possible images of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, dropping a hint of what the phone may look like at its launch.

As seen in these images, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will sport a large camera module at the back in a circular profile that runs through the width of the smartphone.

No other information on the upcoming Xiaomi flagship has been shared as of now. Though anticipation around the device is high, more such leaks are expected in the coming week, which may provide us with a better look at the phone before its launch expected later this month.

For now, we know that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may come in black and white colors, and sport a similar back panel design that we have seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. We will keep on sharing more updates on the Xiaomi smartphone as and when they appear. So make sure you stay tuned to India Today Tech to know more about it.