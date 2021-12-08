Xiaomi 12 Ultra may skip an important feature of Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been making a lot of headlines lately. All signs suggest that Xiaomi is planning to launch its next flagship phone in China this month. Surprisingly, it may skip one important feature of the Mi 11 Ultra which made it standout from other flagship phones of 2021. According to Digital Chat Station, the entire Xiaomi 12 series will feature large camera modules at the back. And, if this happens, the Ultra variant in the line-up may not be able to house the secondary display which was one of the highlights of the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Ultra had a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen (126 x 294) display right next to the camera module. This tiny screen showed important information like date, time, battery status and even notifications. Xiaomi allowed users to apply their images as wallpapers on this display. It would also double up as a viewfinder for the rear camera and allow users to take selfies from it.

It was an interesting feature and gave the Mi 11 Ultra an edge over other flagship phones like OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. The smartphone no longer sells in India and there is a chance that Xiaomi may also skip the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in the Indian market. In fact, it can be a China-specific phone.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The processor was recently announced during the Qualcomm summit and will power most flagship phones in 2022. Xiaomi announced that it will be the first smartphone maker to launch a phone with this chipset but, it might not be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Instead, the smartphone maker may launch another Xiaomi 12 series phone before that.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra should also focus on cameras like the Mi 11 Ultra. The latter had one of the biggest sensors on any smartphone camera. The phone came with a 50-megapixel main shooter powered by the GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor, accompanied by the ultra-wide/macro camera and telephoto periscope, both of which used 48-megapixel sensors. The phone was powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and supported 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India in a single 12GB of RAM variant priced at Rs 69,999.