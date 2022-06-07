Xiaomi 12 Ultra price, specifications and launch timeline leaked online: Here are the details

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to make its debut in July. This will likely be a flagship model in the series as the company is already selling the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in the market. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Ultra model, a well-known tipster @OnLeaks (on Twitter) in collaboration with Zouton has revealed key specifications, price and renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The cited source is claiming that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be priced at around $1,350, which is around Rs 1,05,000 in India when converted. The price seems too high and if Xiaomi plans to launch it in the Indian market, then the cost is expected to be in a slightly lower price range. Apple also sells devices that cost more than 1 lakh in India. The iPhone 13 Pro is currently on sale for Rs 1,19,900, which is the price for the 128GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max model is priced at Rs 1,29,900 in the country and this price is for the 128GB variant.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected specifications, features

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The company may opt for a curved screen, which one will usually see in the premium segment. The panel could have support for 1 billion colours, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,700nits of peak brightness, and 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution. The display will reportedly be HDR 10+ certified, so users will be able to enjoy high-quality content.

It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that is already powering some of the popular flagship phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro and more. The rumour mill is also claiming that the device will have a dual speaker system. The handset will have a centred punch-hole display design. It is said to have a ceramic back panel, an aluminium frame and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of photography, a leaked image of the alleged phone shows that the device will have a total of seven cutouts on the rear camera module. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope camera, and more. The rest of the details regarding other sensors are still unknown. On the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

It is important to note that Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date, price and features of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. So, users are advised to take all the details with a pinch of salt.

