Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone in the world to pack Qualcomm's latest flagship processor named Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new chipset is the first from Qualcom to follow the company's new naming scheme and was announced only on Tuesday night. Xiaomi has taken to Twitter and confirmed that its upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will have devices powered by this chip. The teaser shared by the company claims that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone to make a world debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but the official launch date has not been revealed yet.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun also appeared during the Qualcomm Tech Summit in Hawaii to further confirm the new device. He stated that Qualcomm and Xiaomi collaborated for several months to bring its latest flagship SoC to the Xiaomi 12. To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker was the first to introduce a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC earlier this year. The same chipset powered most premium devices from the company later.

"Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I'm proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world's first smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform," Jun tweeted.

There is a high chance that Xiaomi 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset may launch very soon. Xiaomi is yet to reserve a launch date for the device but Qualcomm confirmed that phones with the new chip will start launching in December 2021. Motorola has already announced that it will launch the Moto Edge X30 flagship smartphone in China on December 9 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi's tweet suggested that even its flagship series phones have entered production. Other smartphone makers that will launch a phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC include Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

One major brand missing from the list is South Korean smartphone maker Samsung.