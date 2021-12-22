Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro are launching on December 28 and here is what you should expect

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are confirmed to launch in China on December 28. The flagship smartphones have been in work for a while now and a lot of their leaks have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Now, Xiaomi itself has shared a teaser image of both the phones, giving us some idea about their possible design. The image shows the design of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Interestingly, Xiaomi seems to follow an Apple-like approach for its upcoming devices, where the Xiaomi 12 will be a compact flagship phone while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will offer a larger screen size.

The image shared by Xiaomi on Weibo only shows the front of both these smartphones. Xiaomi 12 is shown with a small display, with the power button and volume rocker on the right spine. The Pro model has a bigger display and an empty left side. Xiaomi 12 is tipped to feature a 6.2 inch Full HD + AMOLED display, while the Pro model is likely to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

Both the phones have identical frames and button placements. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have a centrally placed hole-punch cutout. It is believed that Xiaomi 12 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with Dual LED flash. The Xiaomi 12 Pro might offer a 108-megapixel main camera at the back.

Xiaomi 12 series can also include a third model - Xiaomi 12X. Xiaomi 12X is said to offer a smaller 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the Xiaomi 12X can come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 and 12X are expected to support 67W fast charging, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro may offer 120W rapid charging. The last is only available on a few smartphones as of now.

The Xiaomi 12 series will come preinstalled with Android 12 and MIUI 13. In fact, Xiaomi is also expected to announce the latter during the same launch event.