Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra protective case images leaked online

The protective cases of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra have been leaked online. The images reveal a great deal about the design of the upcoming flagship smartphones. The leaked images show that all three smartphones have different camera placements and also come in different sizes. From what the case depicts, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra might just be one of the most stylish looking devices in the market. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 12 series later this month.

Gizmochina was the first to share the leaked images of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The images reveal that the Xiaomi and Xiaomi may feature identical camera modules but might be a little different in size whereas the Xiaomi 12 Ultra case shows a circular camera module with cutouts for a lot of sensors and LED flashlights. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro may come to feature a triple camera setup on the rear whereas Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to come with quad-camera sensors at the rear. There is also a lot of room for LED flashlights and more.

The camera module of Xiaomi 12 Ultra is a lot similar to Huawei Mate 40 and Honor Magic 3 series. The circular camera module is placed at the centre with seven cutouts for camera sensors. Out of the seven cutouts, there could be four sensors for the camera and three other sensors. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is the most-anticipated device as it is expected to be the next flagship smartphone from the company and will be a successor to this year's Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon's soon-to-be-announced Snapdragon 898 processor. In terms of camera, Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor. The main camera might be accompanied by three 48-megapixel sensors, which may include a 48-megapixel camera with a 2x zoom, a 48-megapixel camera with a 5x zoom, and a 48-megapixel camera with a 10x zoom. The Mi 11 Ultra, on the other hand, was equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

It has been reported that Xiaomi has collaborated with Leica to fine-tune the camera for the Xiaomi 12 series.