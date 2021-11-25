Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X may feature curved displays, launch likely on December 16

More information on Xiaomi's upcoming flagship - Xiaomi 12 series has surfaced on the Internet. With several models hinted to be a part of the series, a new leak suggests that the entire Xiaomi 12 lineup will come with curved displays this time. This will be a considerable step up from the designs seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11 series.

The information has been shared by noted tipster Digital Chat Station. As spotted by Sparrows News, the tipster mentions that two phones in the upcoming series - Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X, will both come with curved displays. Other than these, the flagship Xiaomi 12 Ultra is anyway expected to feature a curved display.

For reference, know that a total of three models are expected to debut with the Xiaomi 12 series. The annual step up phones will be the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, successors to the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra. A third smartphone is also likely to join the lineup this time as a more budget option and will possibly be named Xiaomi 12X.

While the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is poised to be the next flagship offering by the company among these, more information is now floating for the other models. The latest such leak hints that the phones may feature a curved display and speculates the processors they may carry under the hood.

As per the leak, Xiaomi 12 will likely come with Qualcomm's recently announced flagship chipset - Snapdragon 8 Gen1, while the budget Xiaomi 12X will come with a more modest offering, a Snapdragon 870 processor.

The leak also shares that the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X may feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, likely placed on the top and bottom. To recall, the speakers on the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra have been placed asymmetrically, as the top speaker is located on the left while the bottom speaker is placed on the right side.

The leak suggests that the phones will mark their global debut on December 16. Though we already seem to have a fair idea of how the devices may shape up. Other than the newly floated information, it has been speculated that the Xiaomi 12 will come with a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh as well as support for 100W fast charging.