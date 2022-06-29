Xiaomi 12S Ultra officially confirmed to feature 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor

Xiaomi 12S series launch event will be hosted on July 4. Among the three expected phones set to launch, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the most premium smartphone offering from the brand. Ahead of its official launch, Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera specifications have been confirmed.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a 1-inch sensor. Xiaomi confirmed that it will use a Sony IMX989 sensor for the 12S Ultra. It is the largest Sony mobile camera sensor which will be used in the Xiaomi ultra-premium flagship smartphone. In comparison, the Mi 11 Ultra's Samsung GN2 sensor is 1/1.12-inch in size.

The main camera is expected to support optical image stabilisation (OIS). Xiaomi has not confirmed details about the other camera sensors. The phone is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera sensor along with two periscope camera sensors which will have different focal lengths.

Design renders leaked in the past reveal that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra camera module will have a circular design. It will rest on top of a huge camera island on the back. The device will not feature any rear display, which was found on the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was launched earlier this year. The chipset will be paired with an Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB/ 512GB of internal storage.

Under the hood, there will be a 5000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The device will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. It will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera.

There is no word on the Xiaomi 12S India launch date at the moment. We can expect more details after the device's launch in China on July 4.