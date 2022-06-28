Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Pro coming on July 5

Xiaomi has finally announced the date for its long rumoured flagship phone. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch on July 5, alongside the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro smartphones. The company has made the announcement for the upcoming launch event on Weibo. The teasers reveal that the new phones will have Leica-supported cameras to offer a better photography experience to users.

The brand hasn't yet teased the key features of the upcoming smartphones. We should get more details in the coming days. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will likely be the company's second flagship smartphone. It will likely pack Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood. The other two models are also said to come with the same chip. There could also be one more Xiaomi 12 Pro model with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, as per leaks.

Will Xiaomi 12S series and Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch in India?

As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the Xiaomi 12S series and Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but we do expect them to arrive in India. The company launched Xiaomi 11X series back in April 2021 alongside the Xiaomi 11 Ultra smartphone. So, the upgrade is due. The new devices could be called Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. Do keep in mind that all this is just a speculation on the basis of previous launches.

The Ultra will likely have the same name. But, the launch of the 12 Ultra model also depends on how well the Xiaomi 11 Ultra worked in terms of sales in the Indian market. The handset was reportedly discontinued in November. While the reason wasn't revealed, it was believed that the company didn't receive good feedback in sales department.

Xiaomi 12S series, Xiaomi 12 Ultra: Expected price in India

The Xiaomi 11X was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 29,999, which is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Mi 11X Pro was made available in India for Rs 39,999. There are chances that the new ones will be unveiled in the similar price range, consider the 2021 models are currently selling at a pretty low prices on Flipkart.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be a flagship smartphone, so it will likely be priced in the higher price range. The Xiaomi 11 Ultra is selling for Rs 69,999 in the country. If Xiaomi plans to launch it in the Indian market, then it could be priced in the Rs 70,000 range. The price speculation is on the basis of the previous launch, so users are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

