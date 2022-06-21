Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro specifications leaked, to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC

Xiaomi 12 series is expected to get multiple new models later this year. The company has already launched the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12X in various markets. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch event is expected to take place in July. Two more smartphones, namely the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro, are said to launch later this year in select markets.

Ahead of the official launch, some key specifications of both these S series smartphones have leaked online. Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, has revealed the processor, RAM and storage details of the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro.

The tipster claims that the Xiaomi 12S will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options. The 12GB RAM variant will launch with 512GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro will launch in two storage options, according to Sharma. One of the two variants will launch with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. It will launch in three storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Sharma further claims that this variant will launch with 120W fast charging support.

There will be another variant launching with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. This variant is said to launch in two storage options. The base model will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The 12GB RAM option will offer 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the 12S series with Leica-tuned smartphone cameras. The company confirmed its collaboration with the camera maker earlier this year. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be the first smartphone from the company to feature Leica-tuned cameras.

The three Xiaomi 12 series smartphones are expected to launch later this year in India. Currently, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the only smartphone in the series that can be purchased in India.