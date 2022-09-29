Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro is launching next week, here's everything we know so far

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil two new flagship smartphones next week. These phones will be unveiled under the Xiaomi 12T series including the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. For now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will unveil the smartphones only in the global market on October 4, which is also the day when the company plans to launch its Redmi tablet in India.

While the company hasn't revealed much about the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series of smartphones, the devices have been subjected to several leaks. Recently, renders of Xiaomi 12T and 12T leaked online and revealed the design and also some of the key features.

Xiaomi 12T specifications leaked

Going by the renders, the Xiaomi 12T and 12T look quite similar in terms of design. The major change is tipped to be in the hardware front. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the Xiaomi 12T will pack MediaTek Dimesity 8100 chipset, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system consisting of an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Some of the other features of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T are said to be -- a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Leaks have revealed that both Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box. Rumours suggest that the Pro model will come with 129W fast charging support while the standard model will come with 67W fast charging in the box.

Xiaomi 12T Pro specifications leaked

Now, the Pro model has also been subjected to several leaks and rumours recently. As per rumours, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and include -- a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1220 x 2712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also tipped to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 primary rear camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Some of the latest reports suggested that both these upcoming Xiaomi phones will come in two variants. The base model of the Xiaomi 12T is said to come with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone is said to come with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is also said to come in two variants -- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.