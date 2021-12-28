Xiaomi 12X launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC: Check price, specifications and other details

Xiaomi 12 series has been launched in China. The line-up includes a standard Xiaomi 12 model and its Pro version. The company has also taken wraps off its latest Xiaomi 12X phone, which is the cheapest phone in the series. The Xiaomi 12X comes with a starting price of CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,500).

The key highlights of the smartphone are Snapdragon 870 chipset, 67W fast charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more. At the moment, there is no word on when this device will arrive in other international markets, including India. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12X, including the price and specifications.

Xiaomi 12X: Price

The device is being offered in three variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Xiaomi 12X is priced at CNY 3,199, which is around Rs 37,500 in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will cost you CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 41,000), whereas the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be sold for CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,500).

Xiaomi 12X: Specifications and features

The newly launched Xiaomi 12X features a curved display and has a single punch-hole on the front, which is housing the selfie camera. The device sports a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100nits brightness. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The company claims that the device has earned an A+ rating from display benchmark firm, DisplayMate.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, which is already powering smartphones such as Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus 9R. Xiaomi has also added a vapour cooling system for better heat dissipation. It is backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12X comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. For capturing selfies, the device has a 32-megapixel camera, similar to the Xiaomi 12.

The Xiaomi 12X packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. The new Xiaomi phone also offers support for wireless charging and Dolby Atmos. There is a dual speaker setup, tuned by Harman Kardon. It comes with support for 5G support as well as Wi-Fi 6, NFC. Lastly, one also gets an in-display fingerprint reader.