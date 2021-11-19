Xiaomi 12X may be the company's cheaper flagship smartphone, specs leaked

The Xiaomi 12 series is the next major smartphone range from the company that's making rounds on the Internet. We know that the company may launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Ultra as the next premium smartphones. However, a new leak hints that there will be more Xiaomi 12 phones. A third name has surfaced as the Xiaomi 12X, which could launch alongside other Xiaomi 12 series devices.

Tipster Kacper Skrzypek took to Twitter to share the name of the device in an IMEI database listing and claimed that the codename for Xiaomi 12X is "Psyche." As per the leaked listing, the handset has model number 2112123AG. For those unaware, the model numbers of handsets, when listed on databases, do hint at the markets that may be available. In this case, model number 2112123AG of Xiaomi 12X indicates that it would be available in global markets like Europe, the Middle East, and a few more regions.

Skrzypek has specifically mentioned that Xiaomi 12X isn't coming to India. This means that users in India can expect the Xiaomi 12X to launch as a Redmi or Poco branded handset after a few weeks or months of global debut. A practice that we have seen Xiaomi following lately.

For specs, the tipster has shared some specs of the Xiaomi 12X that include a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution.

Looking at the company's launch timeline, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to make way early next year. Several leaks have hinted that the company may launch an Ultra model, the same as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. A recent report suggests that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition could be announced as a limited edition device along with other Xiaomi 12 series phones.

At this point, we already know that Xiaomi is likely to equip its phones with Leica sensors as part of the partnership. As a result, there's anticipation that Leica branding could be seen on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

In India, Xiaomi has already confirmed the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30. However, the company reportedly has a lot of phones under its belt for release due next month. Tipster Mukul Sharma says that the company plans to launch several Xiaomi and Redmi phones in India next month. At this point, there's no word on the devices likely to launch in the country next month, but they could be all Redmi-branded mid or budget smartphones.