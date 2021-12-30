Xiaomi 12X may launch in India soon in 128GB and 256GB storage options

Xiaomi 12 series has been launched in China but its global availability is still a mystery. There are three phones under the series, namely Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The last one is a budget model and a new report now hints that the phone may come to India soon.

As per the report, Xiaomi 12X will be launched in India soon, in a total of two memory variants. The base model will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the step-up version will carry 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Though we expect this to be 12GB RAM on the top model, considering that is what we get on the Chinese model. The report further mentions that the new Xiaomi smartphone will be available in three colour options in India - including Purple, Blue, and Gray.

The information has been outed by 91Mobiles, which also takes a guess at the pricing of the Xiaomi 12X once it reaches the Indian shore. As per the publication, the phone may debut at a price of around Rs 40,000 in India for the base variant. With that, we can expect the step-up model to be priced somewhere around Rs 45,000.

As for what the new Xiaomi phone will have on offer, here is a look at its specifications.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

Xiaomi 12X comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1100 nits brightness and HDR10+ certification. This is the same display as seen on This is the same display as the one seen on the vanilla model of the series.

For computing, the Xiaomi 12X comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs the latest MIUI 13, based on Android 12, out of the box.

Xiaomi 12X also features a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter just as the one on the other Xiaomi 12 models.

The Xiaomi 12X packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. It also offers support for wireless charging and Dolby Atmos. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual speaker setup by Harman Kardon, 5G support as well as Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.