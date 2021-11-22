Xiaomi 12X Pro with Snapdragon 898 SoC may be company's next smaller flagship phone

Xiaomi is planning to launch several smartphones next month, if reports can be believed. All of these smartphones are tipped to be part of the Xiaomi 12 series. The star of the show will undoubtedly be Xiaomi 12 Ultra which is tipped to build on the standards set by the Mi 11 Ultra. However, Xiaomi may also launch multiple affordable flagship phones during the same launch event. One of them could be the Xiaomi 12X Pro, which may pack similar hardware as the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but in a more compact form factor.

Xiaomi 12X Pro will join the Xiaomi 12X in the line-up. The Xiaomi 12X is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Xiaomi 12X may get a more powerful Snapdragon 898 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is yet to be announced by Qualcomm and will succeed the Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm is holding its annual summit later this month and that's when this new chipset can be introduced.

There is limited information available about the Xiaomi 12X Pro otherwise. It is most likely to feature a 6.3-inch display. This can be a 120 Hz curved panel. The Xiaomi 12X will also have the same panel. Xiaomi can separate the two smartphones by equipping the Xiaomi 12X Pro with a better primary camera. It may also have a better selfie shooter. However, the smartphone maker is yet to officially confirm any of this information.

It's the Xiaomi 12 Ultra that will be the real attention catcher during the Xiaomi event though. The smartphone is tipped to come with Leica-tuned cameras. The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple-rear camera system at the back with a 200-megapixel main sensor accompanied by two 50-megapixel sensors for ultrawide and periscope zoom. The latter will support 10x zoom. This phone will also be powered by the same Snapdragon 898 SoC.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to get 100W fast charging support, even though some other Xiaomi devices have support for up to 120W fast charging. We should expect to hear from Xiaomi about this smartphone in the coming days.



