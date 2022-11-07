Xiaomi 13 is going to look a lot like iPhone 14 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 is expected to launch sometime this month. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date of the device. But, ahead of the launch, some of the specifications and renders have surfaced online, which leaves very little to imagine as to what to expect from the company's next flagship phone. The leaked renders suggest that the upcoming Xiaomi 13 will look a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro.

The leak shows that the Xiaomi 13 has a boxy design. It features flat sides and display with sharp edges. It even seems to have minimal bezels and the punch-hole camera is also placed centrally on the top. The back camera setup design also resembles the high-end iPhone Pro models. This one also has a more prominent camera bump.

There is no headphone jack, which is not surprising. It is currently whether Xiaomi will also offer Dynamic Island feature that we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The company has already claimed that it is working on a similar feature, but there is no clarity on whether this will also arrive on the upcoming flagship phone. People who would like to try out Apple's Dynamic Island feature on their Android phones can download the DynamicSpot app. It is developed by Jawomo.

All-in-all, the overall design would remind one of the latest iPhone 14 Pro models. Though, the render shows that the Xiaomi 13 has a slight curve around the edges, which isn't the case with iPhones. The company might have done this to offer a better grip to hold the device.

The leak also suggests that the Xiaomi 13 will pack a triple rear camera setup. The rest of the details are currently unknown. The flagship phone will likely be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which the company is expected to announce in the coming week.

The Xiaomi 13 is also expected to arrive in India, considering India is one of the key markets for the brand and the older series also made it to the country. But, the company isn't expected to launch it in India this year, considering the Xiaomi 12 Pro and other devices were launched in the country just a few months back.