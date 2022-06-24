Xiaomi 13 launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 possible in November this year

We are yet to see the formal launch of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but now leaks point out that the next-gen Xiaomi 13 is already in the works. According to tipster Yogesh Brar via GizChina, the company will launch the Xiaomi 13 smartphone in November 2022. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is also available in India, debuted in China in December 2021 and global markets this year. The rumoured Xiaomi smartphone will reportedly get Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The report, citing another tipster on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, claims that the development of the Xiaomi 13 is "progressing very quickly". If the rumour is accurate, Xiaomi will likely become the first brand to incorporate Qualcomm's next-gen processor on its smartphone for the masses. We can speculate the phone to debut in India early next year, similar to how Xiaomi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in the country - months after their debut in China.

We are yet to hear official details from Xiaomi and readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is confirmed to launch in July and a leak points out that the date could be July 5. The phone will feature Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which isn't surprising as this one will be a flagship offering. The 12 Pro model comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly come with 50W wireless charging support, instead of 67W charging tech. It could have a typical 5,000mAh battery, but the company may go for a 4,500mAh battery if it decides to add 120W fast charging support.

Notably, Xiaomi recently announced its partnership with Leica to offer a better colour grading and overall camera experience. The 12 Ultra may come with a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 48-megapixel 5x periscope camera, and a time of flight camera as well as laser autofocus.

But the biggest challenge Xiaomi might face is the sales of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra amid chipset shortages and high cost of production. Its erstwhile Xiaomi 11 Ultra launched in India with a lot of fanfare, but the phone was barely available to the public for purchase.



