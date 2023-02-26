Xiaomi 13 Pro first Impressions: Third time’s the charm!

After being available for quite a while in the Chinese market, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has finally made its global debut, and yes, it is also coming to India. Now, I had the opportunity to spend some time with Xiaomi's latest and greatest, and in this piece, I am going to share my first impressions of Xiaomi's latest flagship. But before we get to the good part, there's a backstory about where it all started. And no, this is not about Xiaomi's partnership with Leica that I am referencing to, but, it is something of my own.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is being marketed as this "masterpiece" of a camera phone that has been co-developed with Leica. And I am going to touch base about the camera in a while. For now, I just want to tell you readers — this is one phone that I have been strongly looking forward to for quite some time. You see, it all began with the Mi 11 Ultra, a phone that started it all and put the company on the map — that yes, Xiaomi can also make excellent flagships with great cameras. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to use the phone and it was also a limited release at the time.

Then came the Xiaomi 12 Pro, a phone that I used and loved through and through for its sheer performance and, of course, the brilliant cameras. However, it was once again another phone that was the true successor of the Mi 11 Ultra — the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Once again, I heard all the great things about this device, but never got the chance to experience it, since the phone never really made it to the Indian market, let alone sell in limited numbers. But, there's always a next time, and I totally believe in the saying, third time's the charm. Well, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the third time that the company is venturing out into making an all-out premium smartphone after the Mi 11 Ultra and 12S Ultra, and here are my first impressions of it.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: First impressions

From the name, it might seem as if the Xiaomi 13 Pro is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which it technically is. But, trust me, with the 13 Pro, Xiaomi is only carrying the Mi 11 Ultra lineage forward. Going one by one about what I liked and disliked about the Xiaomi 13 Pro, let me first give you some of the key highlights of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The latest smartphone features a 50MP primary rear camera which is the 1" Sony IMX989 sensor. At the front, there's a beautiful curved OLED display. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the latest and greatest, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and it also comes with 120W charging support with the charging brick bundled inside the box.

We start with the design of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and straight off, this phone is going to remind you of the Mi 11 Ultra, minus the secondary screen. So, of course, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a ceramic back, and it comes in two colours — black and white. Of course, the moment I took this phone in my hand, it screamed premium! Now, I won't deny that this is a heavy phone, and the camera bump on the back is also prominent, but despite all of that, I think the weight distribution of the phone is pretty good. And this is coming from a guy who already uses a Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, while both phones have pretty much the same weight, I found using the Xiaomi 13 Pro to be more comfortable and ergonomic.

On to the front, and what you get here on the Xiaomi 13 Pro is this beautiful 10-bit 6.73" QHD+ curved E6 AMOLED display that features an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate along with a peak brightness of 1900 nits, which is the highest on any Android flagship smartphone right now. Apart from this, of course, you get all the bells and whistles that you'd expect out of a flagship panel, i.e. HDR10 playback, Dolby Vision, P3 colours and all that jazz. So, yes, this is a visually pleasing display that looks good aesthetically, and even quality-wise, it is super bright, has rich colours and contrast, and overall, it looks gorgeous the moment you lay your eyes on it. The phone also features a pair of rich and loud-sounding stereo speakers, which I think are great and only add to the immersive multimedia experience. Additionally, the front is protected by a sheet of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, to safeguard the device from drops and scratches.

Apart from this, there's a fast and reliable under-display fingerprint reader for authentication. I also have to mention that the haptics of the Xiaomi 13 Pro are improved, and seem much better than that of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Of course, it is still not iPhone-level, but the company is headed on the right course.

Moving on, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, and this is the only variant that is going to be available in India. As for the software, there's MIUI 14 atop Android 13, and Xiaomi is promising a total of 3 years of Android OS upgrades + 5 years of security patches. So, in terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is a fast phone and, coupled with Xiaomi's software, things fly on this device.

In my brief time, I also tried my hands at some casual gaming on this phone, and I didn't find any signs of heating or slowdown. As for MIUI 14, I think Xiaomi's software has come a long way and, given a solid hardware backing, one will immediately start noticing the capabilities of MIUI. Of course, there's still a bloatware situation, which is fixable by uninstalling the apps that you see as unnecessary. But more than the bloatware, there are still a few areas where I feel MIUI needs polish.

Now, in terms of speed, responsiveness, fluid and snappy animations, MIUI 14 is right up there. However, app optimisation could use a bit more work. For instance, Instagram still doesn't feel optimised as it should be. And by the way, this is not a Xiaomi problem, but an Android problem. In fact, apart from Samsung, there's no other Android phone maker, including Google, that can offer an unrivalled Instagram user experience as you get it on an iPhone. So, software-wise, MIUI 14 is great. However, the company does need to work it out closely with Google regarding app optimisations.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 4,800mAh battery under the hood, which supports up to 120W charging. As I earlier mentioned, the good part is that Xiaomi does provide a 120W charger in the box. However, we would've loved to see a PD charger here, since the charging brick still has the type-A port rather than type-C. Otherwise, in terms of charging also, we still have to check out how the fast charging holds up in the longer run. But, for now, we can say that the phone is able to charge up to 50 per cent in under 10 minutes, which is pretty fast.

Finally, the key selling point of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is its camera system, which has been co-engineered with Leica. What you get here is a 50MP primary camera, i.e. the 1" IMX989. This is paired with a 50MP telephoto camera, i.e. a 75mm floating lens, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 115-degree FoV. At the front, there's a 32MP camera for selfies.

Now, in terms of camera features, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets OIS, 8K video recording, Leica photographic styles etc., and all in all, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is poised to become one of the best camera phones that many can buy. However, I have to mention the 75mm telephoto lens with which Xiaomi has been boasting about the phone's super macro capabilities. Let me confirm that the super macro stick works like a charm! It is so good that I have been mesmerised by the results and thought to myself, why haven't other phone makers been able to achieve something like this before? But, of course, there's a lot more to the camera of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is something that Abhik will be covering in his full review.

For now, I am happy that I got a chance to spend some time with the Xiaomi 13 Pro. I think the partnership with Leica is a good decision, and if this is what we are getting on offer, the future looks bright. With that said, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is priced at EUR 1,299. Also, the company intends to sell the Xiaomi 13 Pro in limited numbers to check the public response. And honestly, as good as the Xiaomi 13 Pro is, what matters the most is people's acceptance. Are Indians ready for an all-out Xiaomi smartphone with a premium price tag? Guess, we'll find out soon.