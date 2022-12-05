Xiaomi 13 Pro gets BIS certification, likely to launch in India soon

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is soon expected to launch in India, considering the device has been spotted on the country's BIS certification website. The new Xiaomi 13 series was supposed to be announced in China last week, but that didn't happen because the company postponed the launch. The brand was expected to unveil two 5G phones, including Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro in its home country.

While Xiaomi hasn't yet announced the official launch date for the Indian market (or global regions), the BIS certification suggests that the Pro device will come to the country soon. The Xiaomi 13 series isn't expected to make its way to India this year and the company will likely bring it in 2023. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 series made its debut in India in April this year. Here is what the new one is expected to offer.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected Specifications, features

The details about the standard model are pretty less, but the leaks have revealed most of the features of the Pro model. With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company is making changes in only some of the areas to make it a better-performing phone. The leaks so far suggest that the Pro variant will have the same display with improved brightness support.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to retain the 6.73-inch display that will reportedly operate at 2K resolution. The E6 AMOLED panel will refresh at 120Hz and now have support for 1,900nits of peak brightness, according to the leaks. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could be backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The camera setup could be slightly different from the previous model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly feature the same 50-megapixel setup at the back, but with different sensors. The leaks suggest that the handset could come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it is said to offer the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the front.

The Pro model should offer better battery life, considering it is said to sport a bigger 4,820mAh battery compared to its predecessor. The company could provide support for 120W fast charging. It is currently unknown whether Xiaomi will decide to bundle a charger in the retail box. This is something that we will know about after the launch. It will likely ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.