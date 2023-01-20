Xiaomi 13 Pro gets spotted on Indian BIS certification site, likely to launch soon

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is soon expected to launch in India as the device has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website. The device was recently announced in China and it seems that Xiaomi is preparing to bring it to the global regions, considering the Xiaomi 13 series has received certifications for other markets too.

The company is expected to announce its latest Xiaomi 13 series at the upcoming MWC 2023 event, which will kick off by the end of February. Xiaomi unveiled three models in its home country, but it isn't expected to announce all of them in India because only Xiaomi 12 Pro was made available in the country last year.

Since the Pro model is already available in China, we know the possible specifications of the flagship phone. The Indian model is expected to have features similar to the Chinese version. The Xiaomi 13 Pro model comes with big 6.7-inch OLED display, which has support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and operates at QHD+ resolution.

The company says that the panel's peak brightness can go up to 1900nits when HDR 10 mode is turned on. Xiaomi also claims that the 13 Pro has an ambient colour temperature sensor that helps the phone automatically adjust the colour temperature of the screen depending on the lighting condition. The display even supports LTPO tech, which means that the device will offer slightly better battery life as it will be able to automatically adjust the refresh rate based on content. It seems to have a pretty good display on paper.

This one has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which isn't surprising because this is a flagship phone. The Leica-powered camera system on the Xiaomi 13 Pro sees a big upgrade over its predecessor. The setup includes three 50-megapixel camera sensors - wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto. The telephoto camera has support for 3.2x optical zoom. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a big 4,820mAh battery. Xiaomi is bundling a 120W charger in the box, which a lot of people will likely appreciate because big tech brands like Apple and Samsung have stopped offering it along with phones. The flagship phone even has support for 50W wireless charging. The 13 Pro ships with the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14.