Xiaomi 13 Pro global price leaked ahead of February 26 launch: All details

Xiaomi is set to launch its new-gen flagship, Xiaomi 13 Pro, globally and in India on February 26. The new smartphone comes with cameras tuned by Leica, a German optics company that has also worked with Huawei in the past. Ahead of its official launch, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked its global price, which is set to be EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1,06,00), likely for the top-end storage variant. The tipster claims that the company would also launch a vanilla Xiaomi 11 and a more-affordable Xiaomi 13 Lite for global markets. Both phones are tipped to cost EUR 999 (around Rs 88,300) and EUR 499 (around Rs 44,100), respectively.

Currently, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of Xiaomi 13 and 13 Lite in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, may be relatively more affordable in India compared to its global variant. It is already available in China for a lot cheaper.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro's base variant in China is priced at CNY 4,999, which is roughly Rs 59,000, for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The next two options with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage carry a price tag of CNY 5,399 (around 64,000) and CNY 5,799 (around Rs 68,700), respectively. Lastly, its top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage has a price tag of CNY 6,299 (around Rs 74,600).

Last year, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro in two variants for Rs 62,999 (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) and Rs 66,999 (12GB RAM and 256GB). Therefore, this year's Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant could be priced above Rs 60,000 but under Rs 70,000. Apart from cameras, Xiaomi would boast the phone's performance, thanks to the addition of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. OnePlus has already set the bar of being the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphone at Rs 56,999. On the other hand, the newly launched Galaxy S23, which carries the same SoC (system-on-chip) costs Rs 79,999 in India. iQOO also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered iQOO 11 Legend, which costs Rs 59,999 in India.

Xiaomi would place the Xiaomi 13 Pro between OnePlus 11 5G and Galaxy S23.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro may come with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display, a 4,820mAh cell with support for 120W wired charging, and a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. Being a premium smartphone, the company may use expensive body materials like metal and glass to justify the high price tag.