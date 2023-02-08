Xiaomi 13 Pro is launching on February 26: Check out specifications and livestream details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26. The company has confirmed the launch date for its flagship 5G phone and even revealed that the global launch will also take place on the same day. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was announced in China in December last year, so most of the details about the device are available online. Here is everything you need to know.

The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will launch in India on February 26 and the live stream will start at 9:30PM. The launch event will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website mi.com and the social media channels of the company. Since the Pro model is already available in China, we know the possible specifications of the flagship phone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Indian model is expected to have features similar to the Chinese version. In China, the Xiaomi 13 Pro model comes with a big 6.7-inch OLED display, which has support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and operates at QHD+ resolution.

The company says that the panel's peak brightness can go up to 1900nits when HDR 10 mode is turned on. Xiaomi also claims that the 13 Pro has an ambient colour temperature sensor that helps the phone automatically adjust the colour temperature of the screen depending on the lighting condition. The display even supports LTPO tech, which means that the device will offer slightly better battery life as it will be able to automatically adjust the refresh rate based on content. It seems to have a pretty good display on paper.

This one has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which isn't surprising because this is a flagship phone. The Leica-powered camera system on the Xiaomi 13 Pro sees a big upgrade over its predecessor. The setup includes three 50-megapixel camera sensors - wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto. The telephoto camera has support for 3.2x optical zoom. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

There is an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a big 4,820mAh battery. Xiaomi is bundling a 120W charger in the box, unlike big tech brands like Apple and Samsung who have stopped offering it along with phones. The flagship phone even has support for 50W wireless charging. The 13 Pro ships with the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Expected price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,999, which is around Rs 59,200 in India when converted. The premium phone is expected to be in a similar price range in India. The OnePlus 11 has been announced in the country for Rs 56,999. So, Xiaomi is also expected to keep the price aggressive to attract more buyers. It will be interesting to see what will be the pricing strategy for this Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone.