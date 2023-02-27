Xiaomi 13 Pro launched: Top specs, India price, sale date, everything else you need to know

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been launched globally, and the smartphone's India-specific details will be revealed tomorrow, February 28, at 12 PM. The phone was first introduced in China, though the global variant has slight tweaks software-wise. Otherwise, the hardware remains mostly the same.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and 120W fast wired charging. However, the phone's key focus is on the camera system, co-engineered by Leica. The rear panel includes three 50-megapixel cameras, and the main camera features a 1-inch sensor. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

-Display: The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED curved display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 to improve the viewing experience while watching movies and shows on OTT platforms or gaming.

Users can also use MIUI features such as Reading Mode, which offers a paper-like finish. This helps with improving the reading experience.

-SoC: The Xiaomi 13 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, iQOO 11 Pro, and OnePlus 11 5G.

-Rear camera: The rear camera system includes three 50-megapixel cameras (wide + ultra + telephoto). Notably, users can use macro-mode in two ways. The telephoto lens can also double as a macro camera, while there's an existing super macro mode. The difference here is the distance between the objects. The front includes a 16-megapixel camera.

Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Pro supports 8K recording at 24fps.

-Software: The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13 operating system. The phone will receive 3 three years of OS updates.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features

-The Xiaomi 13 Pro flaunts a new design. The back includes a ceramic panel, which attracts a lot of fingerprint smudges. Fortunately, there's a transparent silicone case in the box. The phone comes in white and black colours.

-The phone supports an adjustable refresh rate. By default, the Xiaomi 13 Pro's display is set to Full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate to save battery.

-Speaking about the battery, the Xiaomi 13 Pro can attain full charge in roughly 30 minutes. The box includes a 120W charger with a Type-A port. On the other hand, brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola provide a PD charger in the box of their premium phones.

-Since the cameras are co-engineered by Leica, there are two modes - Leica Authentic and Vibrant. There's also a distinct shutter sound that mimics Leica cameras.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India and availability

As mentioned, the Xiaomi 13 Pro's India-specific details will be revealed tomorrow, February 28. Globally, the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at a price of EUR 1,299 (which roughly translates to Rs 1.13 lakh approx). To recall, in December last year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro hit the Chinese market at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,000).