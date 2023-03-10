Xiaomi 13 Pro sale in India begins today: Where to buy, price, offers and features

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will go on sale in India today, March 10. The premium Xiaomi smartphone debuted in India last month and went on limited sale last week. Starting today, the regular sale of the phone will begin via the official Xiaomi India website, Amazon, Mi Homes, and Mi Retail Partners from 12 PM onwards. Xiaomi has also partnered with ICICI Bank to let users enjoy an instant discount worth Rs 10,000 on the smartphone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, which costs Rs 79,999. This makes it the most expensive Xiaomi phone in India to date.

Customers can get Rs 10,000 with an ICICI Bank card. That means the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for an effective price of Rs 69,999. The company is also offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 8,000 on non-Xiaomi or Redmi devices. If you have a Xiaomi or Redmi phone, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000 on top of the device's value.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro features and specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro may not look as muscular as the Mi 11 Ultra of 2021, but the phone is designed for camera-focused users. The 13 Pro is the first Xiaomi phone in India that features Leica-tuned cameras. We have already reviewed the smartphone, and you can find our in-depth analysis here.

Key features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro include three 50-megapixel cameras (wide + ultra-wide + telephoto) and a 32-megapixel front camera. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K curved display, which offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Similar to other premium Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also supports 120W wired fast charging. There's also support for 50W wireless charging and users can charge their earbuds with reverse charging. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a large 4,820mAh battery.

It draws power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC by Qualcomm. Other key features include 5G (16 bands), an under-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 13-based MIUI 14. The 50-megapixel telephoto camera has a floating lens mechanism to let users take crisp macro images. As mentioned, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is Xiaomi India's most expensive smartphone yet. Users can also consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro that is now available with a big discount.