Xiaomi 13 Pro sale in India starts today and you can get at least Rs 10,000 discount: Here is how

Xiaomi's most premium smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro sale in India starts today, March 6. The phone comes with three 50-megapixel cameras on the back, which are further tuned by notable camera manufacturer Leica. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a single storage configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the price is set at Rs 79,999. As a part of the early sale deal, customers can get up to Rs 10,000 off with an ICICI Bank card. It means customers can buy the smartphone for effectively Rs 69,999.

There are some "exchange bonus" offers to further lower the price. The sale will start at Rs 12 PM. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available on Mi.com, select Mi Homes, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi 13 Pro offers

Apart from the instant discount offered by ICICI Bank, customers can get an exchange bonus worth Rs 8000 on non-Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The value of a smartphone will depend significantly on its condition and brand. Therefore, the exchange price of Rs 8,000 should be considered as an ideal estimate.

Xiaomi says users exchanging their old Xiaomi or Redmi phones can get an exchange bonus of 12,000. Moreover, the first 1,000 Xiaomi fans who buy the latest flagship smartphone will get an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: 3 reasons why it's good, 2 reasons why you shouldn't

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is a true flagship, and it is also Xiaomi's most expensive smartphone in India (yet). The phone features a 6.7-inch 2K display with a high refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 5G, and three 50-megapixel cameras. Additionally, the phone sports a distinct design that may attract many customers who prefer a minimal look.

--Firstly, the phone is designed for those who love taking photos. In our review, we found the rear cameras of the Xiaomi 13 Pro truly capable, and it can easily give tough competition to the Pixel 7 series, Galaxy S23 series, and iPhone 14 series. If cameras are your priority, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is loaded with features.

-Speaking of cameras, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel camera with a floating lens mechanism. This allows the phone to capture crisp close-ups with a deep blurry effect. This camera can also be used to take great portraits.

-Lastly, the Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with an immersive display. In our review, we found it to be brighter than iPhone 14. Therefore, be it for watching movies or reading the news, the 13 Pro won't disappoint.

However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro isn't perfect and here's what you need to remember.

--Firstly, the price of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is quite high and there are some notable options on the market. The old-gen Xiaomi 12 Pro recently received a good price cut and customers can totally consider that. The phone also includes a great camera system.

--The 32-megapixel front camera on the Xiaomi 13 Pro is capable, though it is not the best compared to some rivals. Additionally, the camera can only record full-HD videos at 30fps max.



