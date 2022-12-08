Xiaomi 13 series is officially coming on December 11, here is what to expect

The Xiaomi 13 series will be officially announced on December 11. The company has sent out media invites for the same. The company has also shared a teaser, which confirms that two flagship 5G phones will be launched in three days. These will likely be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models. The new devices are also expected to make their India debut early next year, considering they were recently spotted BIS certification website. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch date for the Indian market. Here is what to expect.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications (Expected)

With the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company might make changes in only some of the areas to make it a better-performing phone. The leaks so far suggest that the Pro variant will retain the old display, but offer improved brightness levels.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is said to retain the 6.73-inch display that will reportedly operate at 2K resolution. The E6 AMOLED panel will refresh at 120Hz and now have support for 1,900nits of peak brightness, according to the leaks. It will likely be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could be backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The camera setup could be slightly different from the previous model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly feature the same 50-megapixel setup at the back, but with different sensors. The leaks suggest that the handset could come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it is said to offer the same 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the front.

The Pro model should offer better battery life, considering it is said to sport a bigger 4,820mAh battery compared to its predecessor. The company could provide support for 120W fast charging. It is currently unknown whether Xiaomi will decide to bundle a charger in the retail box. This is something that we will know about after the launch. It will likely ship with Android 13 OS out of the box.

Xiaomi 13: Specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 13 will share some of the specifications with the Pro model, as per the leaks. The standard model is said to come with a slightly smaller screen and battery. There will also be minor changes in the camera department and design.

The leaks so far suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2chip, which will be inside the Pro model. It is said to come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. You can expect the panel to have support for 120Hz, DC Dimming, and HDR 10+. This one will reportedly have flat edges, and people will get a curved display design with the Pro model.

It seems that the telephoto sensor will remain limited to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, considering the leaks claim that the standard model will have the same triple rear camera setup, except for this camera. The third sensor will reportedly be for macro shots. The front could also be the same as the Pro model. The Xiaomi 13 is said to come with a smaller 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charge.