Xiaomi 13 series likely to launch soon: Here is everything we know so far

The Xiaomi 13 series is tipped to launch soon. The device is either said to arrive by the end of this month or December. Xiaomi is yet to make an official announcement for its upcoming flagship phone. But since the Xiaomi 12 series made its debut on December 28 last year, the new version could be launched in China around the same time. The global launch is expected to take place early next year and the Xiaomi 13 series will likely come to India as well. The brand will likely unveil two models in the lineup – one standard and a Pro variant. Here's everything we know so far about this 5G phone.

Xiaomi 13: Design could be similar to iPhone 14 Pro models

The leaked renders suggest that the Xiaomi 13 and its Pro will feature different designs. The standard version could resemble the iPhone 14 Pro models. A recent leak hinted that the device will come with a boxy design with flat sides and display. The edges could be a bit curved for better grip. One will likely see a punch-hole display design and the cut-out for the selfie camera is placed centrally at the upper side of the screen.

The Pro model seems to have a curved display and edges. It will have a slim profile, according to the leaked renders. This one too has a punch-hole display design. Both the devices will have minimal bezels around the display. The rear camera placement of the iPhone 13 series could remind one of the iPhone 14 Pro models. But, the Android phones have a more prominent camera bump.

The display size for the regular is currently unknown, but the leaks claim that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a 6.65-inch OLED screen with QHD+ resolution. Since this will be a more premium version, it will reportedly have support for LTPO tech, which basically means that the device will automatically be able to adjust the screen refresh rate based on the content. The panel is expected to have support for at least 120Hz refresh rate. It will have an under display fingerprint sensor.

Chipset, software

The new flagship phones are said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which the chip maker is expected to unveil next week. The same chip will be powering several 2023 flagship smartphones. The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to ship with the latest Android 13 OS out of the box. It will likely run on the latest MIUI version.

Camera, battery

Both the models are rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Pro model could also have 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and telephoto sensors. On the front could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies, which is something that the leaks are suggesting.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed on Twitter that the Xiaomi 13 Pro could come with a slightly bigger battery. Under the hood, there could be a 4,800mAh unit. The company is expected to bundle a 120W fast charger in the box, just like the previous version.

Xiaomi 13 series: Price in India leaked

While there is no word on the India launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, OnLeaks is claiming that the Pro model will be priced at Rs 66,800 in India. To recall, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was announced in the country with a starting price of Rs 62,999. In a similar price range, the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone was launched earlier this year. There is no information on the India pricing of the standard model.

If the company is actually planning to launch the new Xiaomi 13 series in November or December, then we should hear about it in the coming weeks.