Xiaomi 13 series to officially launch on December 1: What we know so far

The Xiaomi 13 series will officially launch on December 1, the company announced on its official Weibo page today. The new series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Leica-tuned cameras has been a part of the rumour mill for some time, though other official details remain unclear at the moment. As the name suggests, the Xiaomi 13 series will succeed the Xiaomi 12 series, which debuted in India earlier this year. Xiaomi India only released the Xioami 12 Pro in the country. The official poster tips that one of the smartphones -likely to be called Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a curved display, while the regular model might feature a flat display with narrow bezels.

The Weibo post (via tipster Mukul Sharma) highlights the launch event will start at 7 PM local time on December 1. The phone will ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will first debut in China and later launch globally likely next year. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and three 50-megapixel cameras in China in December 2021, and it was later launched in India for Rs 62,999 in April 2022.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Xiaomi 13 series would debut as the Xiaomi 14 series. Another leak (via Digital Chat Station) points out that Xiaomi 13 series will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, based on a 4nm process. It is also said that the Pro model might feature a 6.65-inch 2K resolution curved AMOLED display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout. The camera bump will reportedly be 11.8mm thick.

It is too early to speculate about the price of the Xiaomi 13 series, though the Pro model would likely be priced above Rs 60,000 in India when it launches. We will have to wait to see if Xiaomi launches the regular Xiaomi 13 model in the country, since the vanilla Xiaomi 12 didn't come to the Indian smartphone market.