Xiaomi 13 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica cameras launched: Price starts at Rs 47,300

Xiaomi's next-gen Xiaomi 13 smartphone series has officially been unveiled. The new series includes two smartphones - the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The duo come with a Leica lens that is also available on Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro look similar based on the design with tweaks in the camera system. The Xiaomi 13 series is currently available in China, and its global expansion will happen early next year.

Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro prices

The two new Xiaomi smartphones are up for pre-order in China, with shipments starting from December 14. The vanilla Xiaomi 13 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,300) for the base 8GM RAM and 128GB storage model, and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,000). The middle variants with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage cost CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000) and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,400), respectively.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 74,500). Xiaomi may bring the Xiaomi 13 series at a relatively more affordable price in India.

Xiaomi 13 specifications

Starting with the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the rear has a faux leather finish, and the display is slightly bigger at 6.36 inches. The OLED display offers 1080 x 2400px resolution (Full-HD+), 120Hz refresh rate (no adaptive refresh rate), Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG support. The screen also offers 1,900 nits of peak brightness -- same as the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Its triple Leica-powered triple camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 10-megapixel OIS-enabled telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel shooter with Full-HD video recording capabilities.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6e, 5G, Wi-Fi Direct, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4500mAh with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Pro model features a better and bigger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Leica-powered camera system on the Xiaomi 13 Pro sees a big upgrade over its sibling. There are three 50-megapixel camera sensors (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto). The telephoto camera offers 3.2 optical zoom.

Connectivity options are more or less the same as the vanilla model, though the Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a bigger 4820mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Both Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro ship with Android 13-based MIUI 13.

