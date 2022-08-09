Xiaomi air fryer launched in India for Rs 9,999, discount offer available

Expanding its AIoT product offerings, Xiaomi has launched a smart air fryer with a 3.5L capacity in India. The air fryer has been announced at a price of Rs 9,999 and will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon, and retail stores.

The company said that customers who pre-order the air fryer on mi.com will get Rs 2,000 off, which will bring the price down to Rs 7,999. The discount offer will be available between August 9 and 15 on the company's official website.

The Xiaomi air fryer comes with built-in features like a wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, scheduled meals up to 24 hours in advance, an OLED display for easy monitoring, timing, and temperature control, and 50 plus easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App. The OLED display at the front provides real-time viewing of the cooking status.

Xiaomi claims that the machine leverages 1500W heating power that enables rapid temperature increases and balances heat distribution inside the Air Fryer, which shortens the overall cooking time. It also allows users to adjust the temperature between 40°C to 200°C along with a 24-hour-long continuous operating time.

The air fryer comes with a dual-speed fan that helps in defrosting frozen goods, baking, dried fruits, and fermenting vegetables. There are custom cooking modes available as well, so if anyone prefers home-cooked food, they can adjust the setting accordingly. Users can also start, pause or check the remaining cooking time through voice command using Google Assistant.

The seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating that makes the basket wear-resistant, durable, and easy to clean.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, "With consumers getting conscious about their health and well-being, the smart air fryer market is experiencing an exponential growth in India. At Xiaomi, we have a deep understanding of our consumer's needs and preferences, and in line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. A category-first, the smart air fryer integrates intelligent design components and leading technology, making it the perfect addition to the Indian kitchen for smarter and healthier cooking. As we aim to expand our Smarter Living portfolio, our endeavour has always been to deliver innovation for everyone and Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is the validation of the same."

