Xiaomi Air Fryer to launch soon in India, company hints with its food tweet

It seems that Xiaomi is now planning to launch a new AIoT product in India. The brand has a wide range of portfolio in terms of AloT in China and it has announced a few of them in the Indian market too. It is now expected to launch Mi Smart Air Fryer, as suggested by the last few teasers posted by Xiaomi on Twitter.

The brand announced it in the global market back in July 2021 and it is now likely to bring it to the Indian market. So, if the company is actually planning to unveil this, then we know most of the features and what could be the possible price of this smart appliance.

As per the global website of Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Air Fryer has about 3.5 liter capacity. It has support for Mi Home app, so one will be able to control this appliance using their smartphone. The app includes more than 100 different recipe ideas, among other things. The appliance has support for Google Assistant and Alexa as well, which means it will be easier to control the appliance with your voice.

There is also an option to schedule or pre-set the Air Fryer. It features an OLED touch screen and the temperature of fryer can be adjusted between 40-degree celsius to 200-degree celsius. The appliance can also defrost ferment vegetables, frozen goods, and dry fruits, apart from just frying your food. One can simply pull out the fryer's basket at any time to check the cooking status of the food and the machine will automatically pause.

The fryer can also act like a yogurt maker, a fruit dryer, and an electric oven. The machine has striped ducts for thorough air circulation and even heating. There are cooling vents as well. In Europe, the Mi Smart Air Fryer is selling for EUR 99, which is around Rs 7,945 in India when converted. The India price of the fryer could either be in a similar price range.

Also Read | Tech companies fired over 32,000 employees in Silicon Valley in July, many enter period of hiring freeze

Also Read | Realme Pad X tablet goes on sale in India, but should you buy it?

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6, will offer up to 40 percent off on phones