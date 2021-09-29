Xiaomi announces Diwali with Mi sale: Massive deals on Smart TVs, smartphones and other accessories

Xiaomi has announced its Diwali with Mi sale for this year, giving us a glimpse of the deals we can expect during the sale period. A microsite on the Xiaomi India website is now live and shows the deals on a range of Xiaomi products that will go live with the Diwali sale.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi will offer huge discounts on several of its products. As mentioned on the website, the discount on most of the deals averages at around Rs 5,000 off and can go up to Rs 75,000 for some products.

Other than the upfront discounts, the Diwali with Mi sale will offer up to Rs 5,000 off through Reward Mi instant coupons. There will also be a 10 per cent instant discount for those using an SBI credit card. Xiaomi will also put up exchange offers on its devices during the sale, with a value of up to Rs 5,000.

As for the products on offer, the Diwali with Mi sale will see price cuts on Xiaomi smartphones, smart TVs, Mi Box 4K as well as its IoT devices. Here is a look at the top deals you can score across this category.

Smartphones - Among the Xiaomi smartphones on sale during the period, Redmi 9A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage will retail for Rs 6,799, down from its original price of Rs 8,499. At the higher end, the Mi 11X will be available at its "lowest price ever" during the Diwali with Mi sale, down from its current price of Rs 33,999. The exact discounted price has not been revealed yet.

Smart Televisions - Xiaomi's whole range of smart TVs seems to be on sale during the festive period. One of the most attractive deals include Rs 75,000 off on the 75-inch Mi QLED TV. The Mi TV will retail for Rs 1,24,999, down from its listed price of Rs 1,99,999.

Other than this, a Rs 20,000 discount on the 50-inch Mi TV 5X can be availed during the sale. This will bring its price down to Rs 39,999. Similarly, the 40-inch Mi TV 4A will retail for Rs 21,999 after a Rs 8,000 discount, 65-inch Redmi Smart TV will be available for Rs 59,999 with a Rs 15,000 discount and the 55-inch Redmi Smart TV will go on sale for Rs 40,999 with a Rs 14,000 discount. Even the entry-level offerings like the 32-inch Redmi Smart TV will be available with a price cut of Rs 10,500 during Diwali with Mi sale.

Other smart products - Xiaomi will also be offering deals on products like Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Box 4K and Mi portable electric air compressor during the sale. The devices will have Rs 1,000 off, Rs 2,000 off and Rs 1,500 off on their prices respectively. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will also retail with a massive discount of Rs 11,250, costing Rs 18,749 during the sale.

Xiaomi will provide early access to buyers in exchange for Mi Tokens, starting from September 29 to October 1. The early access will let buyers book their favourite product before the sale starts. The exact dates for the Diwali with Mi sale have not been shared yet.