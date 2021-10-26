Xiaomi announces Diwali with Mi sale with discounts on Mi 11X, Redmi phones, smart TVs and other products

Xiaomi India has announced the 'Diwali with Mi' sale wherein the tech major will offer exclusive offline offers to buyers of its products. These offers during the sale period will include upfront discounts, bundled offers and bank offers on Xiaomi products across all categories, including Xiaomi smartphones, smart TVs and ecosystem products.

The Diwali with Mi sale will be held from October 3 to November 6 and will be observed across 20,000+ Xiaomi retail stores in India. Alongside, Xiaomi India also unveiled an exclusive initiative - "Har din Diwali", where retailers can get an additional payout on all smartphone models, without any targets.

The sale period will hold lucky draws as well, wherein Xiaomi will give away cash prizes worth Rs 1000 to Rs 5 lakh to 64 lucky winners every day of the sale. Lucky winners can also get bumper prizes like a sedan car and superbikes through a lucky draw organized at exclusive Mi Homes, Mi Studios and Mi Stores.

As for the upfront discount during Diwali with Mi, here is what Xiaomi is offering to offline buyers with the sale.

Mi 11X discounts

The sale period will see a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the Mi 11X series. The base variant of the series, which is the Mi 11X with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, will retail for Rs 27,999, after a discount of Rs 2,000 during the sale. The step-up variant with 8GB RAM will see a price cut of Rs 3,000 and will retail for Rs 28,999 during Diwali with Mi sales.

Mi 11X Pro will see a similar discount too, bringing its Rs 39,999 price tag down to Rs 36,999 after a Rs 3,000 discount.

Redmi phones discounts

A long list of Redmi phones will be on discount during the Diwali with Mi sales. Among these will be various models of the Redmi Note 10 series as well as the Redmi 9 series, with discounts ranging to up to Rs 1,000 on these phones.

For instance, both 4GB and 6GB RAM models of Redmi Note 10 Lite will be available for purchase with a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing their prices down to Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. Similarly, Redmi Note 10s 64GB and 128GB storage models will see a Rs 1,000 discount, now costing Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

Redmi 9 series phones, like the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9 Activ will also see a Rs 1,000 discount.

Xiaomi says that all its smartphones will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 with ICICI bank credit cards and EMI. Zero per cent interest and zero down-payment schemes will also be available on the purchase of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Smart TVs discount

Xiaomi's smart TVs, under the Redmi Smart TV range and the Mi TV series will be up for sale at discounted prices during Diwali with Mi. For instance, three models of Redmi Smart TV X will be on sale, ranging from a discount of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Two other Redmi smart TVs will see a discount of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 during the sale.

A total of ten Mi TV models will get a discount too. These TV models range from 32-inch variants to 55-inch screen options. The discount on these will start from Rs 1,000 (on the largest screen option) and go up to Rs 3,000 on the smaller variants.

Xiaomi will also offer cashback of up to Rs 4,500 on the entire range of smart TVs, with ICICI bank credit cards and EMI. There will be bundled offers worth Rs 3,500 on OTT subscriptions using Patchwall. Buyers will also be able to avail zero per cent interest and zero down-payment schemes on the smart TVs.

Xiaomi ecosystem products on discount

A total of five Xiaomi IoT products will also see a discount during the Diwali with Mi sale. These include the Mi Watch Revolve Active, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, Mi Air Purifier 3 and Mi Smart Water Purifier(RO+UV).

Starting in the same order, the Mi Watch Revolve Activ will be available at Rs 7,999 after a discount of 2,000 on its original price. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P will retail for Rs 19,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000. Mi Air Purifier 3 will be available at a price of Rs 9,999 during the sale after seeing a discount of Rs 1,000, while the Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will see a discount of Rs 2,000, thus retailing for Rs 10,999.