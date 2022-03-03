Xiaomi announces Mi Smart Home Days sale with discounts of up to Rs 5000 on smart home products

Xiaomi has announced its annual sale named "Smart Home Days" for its product lineup in India. The technology major will be hosting several discounts and offers on its range of ecosystem devices during the sale, including LED bulbs, routers, purifiers, and more.

The Mi Smart Home Days sale has been scheduled to start on March 7 and will go on till March 10, 2022. The offers put up during the sale will be available across online and offline platforms, including Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and Amazon. Here is a look at all the deals you can grab on Xiaomi's Smart Home and IoT ecosystem.

Mi Smart Home Days sale deals and offers

Going one by one through all the products on sale, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P - the recently launched smart home cleaning solution from Xiaomi - will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the sale. This will mark a Rs 5,000 discount on its original price of Rs 24,999.

Two types of purifiers from Xiaomi are also on sale during the event. Mi Air Purifier 3 will see a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing its price down to Rs 9,999. Addressing the need of pure water, Xiaomi's Mi Smart Water Purifier (RO+UV) will be up for sale with a discount of Rs 2,000, thus retailing at Rs 10,999.

Customers can also get discounts on Xiaomi's home security cameras. The Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, with a usual retail price of Rs 4,499, will be down by Rs 500, to retail at Rs 3,999. Mi Home Security Camera 360 1080p will be available for Rs 2,799 after a discount of Rs 200.

A range of LED bulbs from Xiaomi will also experience a discount during the Mi Smart Home Days sale. Mi LED Smart Bulb with both white and coloured lights usually retails for Rs 1,299 but will be up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 999. The same bulb with support for only white colour will be available for Rs 399, down Rs 101 from its usual cost.

Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22) will see a similar discount of Rs 100, bringing its price down to Rs 699 from Rs 799. Two smart lamps from the company, named Mi Smart LED Desk Lamp 1S and Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2, will both see a discount of Rs 400 on their price of Rs 2,899. Both will thus be available for purchase at Rs 2,499.

Lastly, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition will see a discount of Rs 300, to retail at Rs 1,899, down from its price of Rs 2,199.

Offers for Reward Mi

With Reward Mi, users can avail instant discount coupons, coupled with additional exchange bump-up offers exclusively on Mi.com. In addition, Xiaomi India is running a WipeOutSale at 4:00 pm where consumers can get exclusive discounts on 2 devices every day.