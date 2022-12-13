Xiaomi announces MIUI 14: Check out latest changes, features and list of eligible phones

MIUI 14 has officially been announced along with the Xiaomi 13 series. With the latest version, the company has added some useful features and improved the user interface to offer a smoother performance to Xiaomi phone users. The company has also revealed the list of devices that will be eligible for the new update. Here is everything you need to know.

MIUI 14: Features, changes

The latest MIUI 14 version offers the ability to share your photos and cloud subscription services with up to 9 people. One simply needs to create a family account to be able to share things with other people at a faster rate. The custom Android skin now automatically compresses apps that are not used much by users and one will also be able to turn off notifications for them.

One will also notice a duplicate file merger feature, which will help save storage space on your phone. The company is claiming that the new version is able to recognise and extract text from Gallery images in a better way. The privacy-conscious users can now relax as Xiaomi is claiming that it has improved privacy with end-to-end encryption and local on-data device processing of user data.

In terms of design, the MIUI 14 version adds customizable folders with larger icons and some new widget options are now available in several shapes as well as sizes. There is also a new control centre toggle that allows Xiaomi users to connect with other Xiaomi accessories (like TWS earbuds) in an easier way. Some internal changes have also been done, including kernel-level optimizations of how CPU and GPU function.

MIUI 14: List of eligible devices

The Xiaomi 13 series will be the first one to receive MIUI 14 update. The company has confirmed that the update will be released later this week on December 14. All the phones that fall under Xiaomi 12 series and Redmi K50 series will get the update in January 2023. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will also receive it next month. The Xiaomi Pad 5 series and Redmi Pad will get MIUI 14 in April 2023.