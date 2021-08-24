Xiaomi announces new launch event for September 15, may launch Mi 11T

Xiaomi is set to host a new launch event on September 15. The electronics maker has announced the global launch even recently but, is yet to reveal which products will be unveiled on the mentioned date. However, it is tipped to launch both the Mi 11T smartphone and Mi Pad 5 series. The latter was introduced in China earlier this month while the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro have been making the headlines recently. Both these smartphones are tipped to be upgrades on the already introduced Mi 11 series smartphones.

The electronics maker announced the launch event through its official Twitter handle, mentioning that "We promise this will be an exciting moment for all of you!" Of course, this will be an online only launch event which will be streamed live through Xiaomi's official website and social media handles. The company should also reveal more details about the upcoming products as the launch nears.

There have been reports in the past suggesting that Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi Pad 5 series in Europe next month and we may see that in the upcoming launch event. Xiaomi had introduced two models of the Mi Pad 5 in China Mi Pad 5 and Mi Pad 5 Pro. The latter is the more premium of the two and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

It features a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet packs a 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

As far as the Mi 11T goes, the smartphone is tipped to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The processor was recently used on the Poco F3 GT as well as the OnePlus Nord 2. The Mi 11T is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, and 3x telemacro sensor. Xiaomi is expected to use a 120Hz display on the Mi 11T. This might be the same panel as on the Mi 11.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the Mi 11T might be launched on September 23 but, don't be surprised if Xiaomi launches it alongside the Mi Pad 5 during the September 15 event.