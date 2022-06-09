Xiaomi Band 7 aka Mi Smart Band 7 launch in global markets may happen soon

Xiaomi Band 7 aka Mi Band 7 was launched in China recently and since then the speculation is that the global debut of the company's brand new fitness band will take place soon. A new piece of evidence hints that the launch may indeed be imminent. The Xiaomi Band 7 has been spotted on the website of Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, IMDA. That indicates that the fitness band will soon hit the markets in Singapore, if not elsewhere.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared what looks like the listing of the Xiaomi Band 7 on the website of the IMDA certification website. The name is not explicitly mentioned in the listing but a few references lead us to believe that this is Xiaomi's latest fitness band. For instance, it has a model number M2130B1 and the listing says that the said product is a Smart Band. The specifications or features of the Xiaomi Band 7 are not mentioned, but those are hardly available on certification website listings.