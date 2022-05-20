Xiaomi Band 7 launch set for May 24 alongside Redmi Note 11T series

Xiaomi is holding an event on May 24 to launch the Redmi Note 11T series in China, but the spotlight will also be on other products. The company has announced that its next fitness band, Xiaomi Band 7, will be launched on the same day. The Xiaomi Band 7 will arrive as the successor to the successful Xiaomi Mi Band 6, but while the features on the former will be better, the design will more or less be the same as that of the latter.

According to the poster shared by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Xiaomi Band 7 will have a capsule-shaped display without a physical button. That suggests there will be a touchscreen display, but the size is not mentioned. Much like before, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi Band 7 in two models, Standard Edition and NFC Edition. The band is likely to come with silicone straps, but their locking mechanism is not clear from the poster.

Xiaomi has not shared any details about its upcoming fitness band, but there are rumours that hint at the Band 7's specifications. The fitness tracker could come with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 490x192 pixels. The health features on the Xiaomi Band 7 are likely to include heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and blood oxygen level monitoring, but considering budget fitness bands have started offering body temperature monitoring of late, the upcoming fitness band may be equipped with associated sensors.

Rumours also suggest the Xiaomi Band 7 will come with an in-built GPS, which will make it easy for people to use the band without carrying the paired phone for activities like outdoor running. The fitness band is also speculated to come with features such as Smart Alarm and Power Saving Mode. Of course, the fitness band will be supported by the Xiaomi Wear app.

That is all we know about the Xiaomi Band 7 right now, but considering the launch is still a few days away, we might receive more information about the company's next fitness band.

Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi Band 7 in China and it has not said anything about the India launch yet. But if we go by the company's history, the Xiaomi Band 7 is likely to hit the Indian markets sooner or later. Its predecessor, Xiaomi Mi Band 6 was launched in India last year amid much fanfare, even though the Indian launch took place months after the Chinese launch. So, for now, we can assume that the Indian launch is likely but there is a possibility it will not happen right after the Chinese launch.