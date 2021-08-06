Xiaomi beats Samsung to become number 1 smartphone brand in the world for first time ever

Xiaomi has beaten both Samsung and Apple to emerge as the number one smartphone vendor in the world during June 2021, the latest Counterpoint report confirmed. Xiaomi has been leading the smartphone market in India for a while and had a remarkable June quarter this year which first saw it overtake Samsung in Europe and now, it has surpassed the South Korean electronics giant in globally in June. This is the first time when Xiaomi has managed to grab the top spot among smartphone makers. However, it still ranks behind Samsung at the second spot if the entire quarter is taken into equation.

According to the report, Xiaomi's sales grew 26 per cent month-on-month in June 2021, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month. Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales, and cumulatively, has sold close to 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011.

Samsung took advantage of Huawei's demise and was benefited from Samsung's supply constraints at the moment due to the Covid-19 situation in Vietnam, where the Korean electronics maker manufactures many devices. The same period has also seen Xiaomi push towards the premium category with its Mi 11 series and also introduce the flagship Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi presently leads the global smartphone sales charts with a market share of 17.1 per cent in June 2021, followed by Samsung at second place with 15.7 per cent, and Apple at third place with 14.3 per cent.

"Ever since the decline of Huawei commenced, Xiaomi has been making consistent and aggressive efforts to fill the gap created by this decline. The OEM has been expanding in Huawei's and Honor's legacy markets like China, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In June, Xiaomi was further helped by China, Europe and India's recovery and Samsung's decline due to supply constraints," Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint, said in a press statement.

The report further adds that going forward, if the situation in Vietnam does not improve, Samsung's production is likely to remain hit with Xiaomi continuing to gain share from the Korean brand. However, once Samsung recovers, we might see an interesting battle between the two Android smartphone brands.

The comeback won't be easy for Samsung as it is also going through a transition phase, focusing more on the foldable and flip phones. The Korean tech giant will not be launching any Note devices this year while the next S series is still six months away. This gives Xiaomi a major window to continue its push towards the premium category.