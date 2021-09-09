Xiaomi believed to be working on a smartphone with 200-megapixel camera

Xiaomi is planning to challenge Samsung's next generation of flagship smartphones with a device that might feature a 200-megapixel camera. There have been various reports suggesting that Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 200-megapixel camera, and you may see the same sensor on a Xiaomi flagship smartphone as well. Xiaomi had followed a similar strategy earlier when it launched used Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor on its phones.

According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone may also have a 50-megapixel main sensor alongside the 200-megapixel sensor. There is a strong chance that Xiaomi may end up introducing its smartphone before the Samsung Galaxy S22 as well. Both the devices will use the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor from Samsung.

It's worth mentioning that the sensor was introduced by Samsung only last week. It is Samsung's first mobile image sensor to have ChameleonCell technology for improved low-light performance. However, it has a pixel size of 0.64m which isn't very impressive. This could be one of the reasons why Xiaomi is planning to use two different main sensors.

The tipped Xiaomi smartphone will be part of the Xiaomi 12 series and might be launched early next year. To recall, Xiaomi had introduced the Mi 11 around the same time this year. The new smartphone is also likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 successor, rumored to be called the Snapdragon 898. It could well be the first smartphone to be powered by the latter, giving Samsung another reason to worry.

Xiaomi will continue to use the 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel sensors on its mid-range and affordable smartphones while the 200-megapixel sensor will be reserved for flagship devices. This year, the company has used the 108-megapixel camera on the Mi 11X Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max while the other models of these line-ups use the 64-megapixel sensors.

The smartphone maker is also set to launch the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro during an online event on September 15. The latter is also expected to feature a 108-megapixel main camera.