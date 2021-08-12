Xiaomi building its lead over Samsung in India, Realme registers biggest growth in a year

Xiaomi is expanding its lead in the Indian smartphone market, as is reiterated in a new report. The company registered an impressive 84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and commanded a 40 per cent online market share in the second quarter of 2021 (April to June). It even surpassed Samsung for the third position in sales through the offline channels.

Around 70 per cent of Xiaomi's smartphone shipments were recorded in online channels. In the offline retail stores, the company managed to grab an 18 per cent market share. Its sub-brand Poco also ranked as the fastest-growing brand nationally, despite limited offerings and strictly online sales.

The data comes from International Data Corporation's (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report. As per the data, Samsung registered the lowest YoY growth amongst the top 10 vendors and ranked second in the list. Marred with supply shortages, the company's growth was restricted to 15 per cent YoY in Q2, 2021.

While Samsung's sales through offline channels declined by 4 per cent in the period, Vivo recorded a 64 per cent growth in the segment. Ranking at third, Vivo marked a 57 per cent YoY growth across its online and offline sales channels.

(Image: IDC 2021)

Realme and Oppo ranked at fourth and fifth spots respectively. The former surpassed Oppo to the higher slot, with shipment growth of 175 per cent YoY in Q2, 2021. It even overtook Samsung for the second slot within the online space, grabbing a 19 per cent market share. Realme also marked the highest 5G smartphone sales with a 23 per cent share in the period.

With a shipment growth of 123 per cent YoY, Oppo rose to the second spot in offline channels, receiving a 20 per cent market share. It also ranked third in the 5G market after Realme and OnePlus.

Market revival

Indian smartphone market experienced a massive 86 per cent year-over-year (YoY) growth in quarter 2 of 2021. The April to June period started off on a low note due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. Though it quickly recovered to reach 34 million units towards the end of the quarter.

The report highlights a significant recovery of smartphone sales in the country in June this year. In comparison, sales in June last year were dismal with the ongoing lockdowns across various parts of India.

This time, while the offline channels were still impacted, sales through online channels grew substantially. This was also thanks to the various promotions through sales done by e-commerce majors in the country.