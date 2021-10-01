Xiaomi Civi is a huge hit but will not be launched in India

Xiaomi Civi is company's first smartphone in the line-up (if the company actually ends up introducing a successor) and seems like it is already a hit. Xiaomi Civi was launched in China late last month and the smartphone maker claims to have sold units worth 200 million Yuan during the first sale. In just minutes. Xiaomi introduced the smartphone keeping in mind the youth. It appears to be Xiaomi's replacement for the CC series which has been around for a while. The smartphone brought some interesting features like skin rejuvenation, which is offered through a 32 megapixel Samsung GD1 lens that also features autofocus and dual soft LED flash.

Sadly, Xiaomi has no plans to introduce the Civi smartphone in other markets despite the great response. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Xiaomi Civi will be a China-specific smartphone. This means that it will be not be introduced in global markets or India. "Xiaomi Civi remains a Mainland China-only device," the smartphone maker told Android Authority in response to a query. Xiaomi Civi is seen to be a CC series replacement. It is priced at CNY 2,599 or around Rs 29,600.

Xiaomi is already selling the Mi 11X and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at similar price points in India. Now, while it may not introduce the Civi series in the country, one cannot rule out the possibility of launching the same phone under a different name or branding. Xiaomi is known for introducing rebranded smartphones in the country. Earlier this year, it launched the Redmi K40 series in India as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro while the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was rebranded as the Poco F3 GT.

As for specifications, the Xiaomi Civi features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED 10-bit display with 3D curved glass and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The smartphone also features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is also a 32-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone comes in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options.

Xiaomi Civi has a 4,500mAh battery on board with 55W fast charging support. It comes with NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, a lot of these features are very similar to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G which was launched globally and in India very recently.