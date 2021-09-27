Xiaomi Civi with 64-megapixel main camera and Snadragon 778G SoC launched

Xiaomi has launched its new smartphone in China on Monday afternoon. The Xiaomi Civi may mark the beginning of a new line-up from the smartphone maker and is touted to replace the existing CC series. The Xiaomi Civi is a typical mid-premium smartphone with features like a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple rear cameras, and Android 11 out of the box. In China, it may compete with the Realme GT Master Edition. There is still no word on if and when this phone will be launched in India.

The Xiaomi Civi price starts at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 29,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (around Rs 33,000), while the top-end varant with 12GB RAM and 256GB variant costs CNY 3,199 (around Rs 36,500).

The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - a shade of black, a shade of pink, and a shade of sky blue.

Xiaomi Civi features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Civi comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

For photography, the smartphone features a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel shooter. There is also a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It also packs a 4500mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with dual stereo speakers for better audio performance.

Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Watch Color 2 alongside the phone. The new watch comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 12 hours of battery life, an SpO2 sensor, and more. It has also introduced a pair of Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones that come with active noise cancellation.