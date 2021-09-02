Xiaomi claims Redmi 10 Prime will be the lightest smartphone with 6000mAh battery

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi 10 Prime in India on Friday afternoon during an online launch event where it will also introduce a new TWS with the Redmi branding. The Redmi 10 Prime was launched globally as the Redmi 10. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 90Hz IPS LCD. The Redmi 10 Prime will an affordable smartphone from the company and most likely be positioned under the Redmi 10, which by the way has seen multiple price hikes since launch.

Xiaomi has revealed few features of the Indian variant of the phone and now claims that it will be the lightest smartphone to come with a 6000mAh battery. The claim was made by Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain ahead of Friday launch.

Manu tweeted that the Redmi 10 Prime will pack a big 6000mAh battery instead of the 5000mAh pack that powers the global variant of the Redmi 10. The latter comes with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging. The Indian variant of this phone should also get these features. The global variant weighs around 181 grams and is 8.9mm thick. It will be interesting to see what the eventual weight of the Indian variant is.

Redmi 10 Prime features and specifications

The Redmi 10 Prime features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with an adaptive refresh rate. The display switches between 45, 60 and 90Hz.

The triple rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Globally, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone was launched at $179 (around Rs 13,300). It also comes in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options, which are priced at $199 (around Rs 14,800) and $199 (around Rs 14,800), respectively.