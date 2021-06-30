Xiaomi confirms Mi 11 Ultra India availability, smartphone going on sale soon

Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi 11 India availability a day after India Today Tech exclusively reported that the smartphone will go on sale in the country for the first time early July. Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain tweeted an image on Wednesday afternoon which reads 'Mi 11 Ultra is here'. The tweet meanwhile says, "Mi Super-fans, the craziest and the biggest news is here! High voltage sign." Xiaomi has still not announced a date but for the first time since April 23 has given some positive news to smartphone enthusiasts waiting for this device.

The confirmation comes a day after India Today Tech had learnt that Xiaomi had a call with its Mi Home executives around India and is planning to put the smartphone on sale in the first week of July. Few Mi Homes have also started registering consumer interest and will reach out to them once the units are in stock.

As of now, the customers don't need to pay any amount upfront. They just need to call the Mi Home stores and register their interest. The entire amount can be paid at the time of billing. The smartphone is expected to go on sale through the online channels at the same time as the Mi Homes.

India Today Tech had also learnt that Xiaomi is planning to introduce few offers to compensate for the delay in sale. These can include discounts, cashback or exchange offers. However, there is still no confirmation and time will tell if the smartphone maker actually comes up with some deals.

To recall, Mi 11 Ultra was launched in India on April 23 in a single 12GB RAM variant which was priced at Rs 69,999. However, Xiaomi had not announced anything about its availability. Almost two months after the launch, Xiaomi had confirmed that the phone has been indefinitely postponed and cited circumstances beyond its control for this delay.

"We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to the circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform that there will be a delay in the shipment of Mi 11 Ultra," the smartphone maker said in a statement shared with India Today Tech.

Mi 11 Ultra is Xiaomi's first true flagship in India and comes with features such as 120Hz WQHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, world's largest camera sensor on any smartphone and 67W fast charging support. It will ship with a 55W fast charger in India.