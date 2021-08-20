Xiaomi confirms Mi Band 6 with AMOLED display and SpO2 monitoring, launch on August 26

Xiaomi has confirmed that Mi Band 6 will launch alongside the next generation Mi Notebook during Mi Smarter 2022 on August 26. Xiaomi confirmed the fitness band launch through social media posts on Thursday afternoon. The confirmation comes days after Xiaomi's Chief Business Officer Raghu Reddy had told India Today Tech that Mi Band 6 will launch on the said date. The fitness band was first introduced in China in March alongside the Mi 11 series smartphones, Since then, it has been a highly awaited product in India as well.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi Band 6 Indian variant will come with SpO2 sensor and have 30 sports modes. It will also feature an AMOLED display. All these features were also present in the global variant so doesn't come as a surprise. The other features and pricing of the Mi Band 6 will be known during Mi Smarter Living 2022.

"Mi Band has always been the most looked forward to product in the country. All of our bands have set new standards about what to expect from a fitness band. We are very excited and Mi Band 6 has to come given that how well this category has been received in the country," Raghu had said earlier this week.

Mi Band 6 specifications and features

Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits of peak brightness. The fitness band should support 30 sports modes and can auto-detect six activities including walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling. The Mi Band 6 features 24/7 blood pressure monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and heart-rate monitoring, along with sleep tracking.

It will also pack a 125mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The band takes about two hours to charge and supports Bluetooth 5.0. It is also waterproof up to 50 metres.

Apart from the Mi Band, Xiaomi is also expected to launch products in other categories. These may include a new Mi TV, a new router and a security camera along with the already confirmed Mi Notebook.