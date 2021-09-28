Xiaomi confirms NFC-enabled Mi Pay watch straps launch in India in partnership with RuPay, RBL and Zeta

Xiaomi has announced NFC enabled watch straps that will allow contactless payments for its users in India. The watch straps will exclusively work with Xiaomi's own payment solution Mi Pay and for this, the company has tied up with several stakeholders in India.

The information has been shared by Xiaomi executive Raghu Reddy on Twitter recently. Reddy wrote that Xiaomi has announced its entry into the "future of contactless payments" at the ongoing virtual-only Global Fintech Festival. With this, the company shared the idea of coming up with a Xiaomi NFC Mi Pay strap soon.

No details around the product have been released as of now. Though such a contactless payment option from Xiaomi has been hinted at for a while now. The idea is to have dedicated hardware that will increase the adoption of Mi Pay in India among Xiaomi users.

Xiaomi says that it has partnered with RuPay, RBL Bank and fintech platform Zeta to power the new Xiaomi NFC Mi Pay Strap. While this may hint at limited support for the contactless payment service by Xiaomi, it is likely that the company will include more partners going forward.

For those who find the concept a bit alien, know that NFC-enabled watch straps are exactly what is hinted at by their name. They are specially designed straps for wristwatches that come with NFC functionality. Such straps can be designed to be compatible with more than one wristwatch. Though it is likely that the NFC Pay strap by Xiaomi will be compatible with its own watch offerings.

Once used on a watch, the smartwatch straps do not need any source of power to function. They can easily be tapped onto a point-of-sale device for making contactless payments. In addition, they can even be configured to work in place of dedicated cards for a place. An example of this would be the metro cards or tokens that we use in metros in India. The NFC-smart watch straps can easily be used to make such payments on the go, with just a touch of the wrist.

How Xiaomi will find the use-case for the watch straps is yet to be seen. Though the initiative is commendable and is surely in line with how the future of payments is expected to be.