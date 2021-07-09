Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10T 5G is launching in India soon. The smartphone maker is yet to reserve a launch date for its new device but, has confirmed the new launch with a teaser. The smartphone will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 5G, which interestingly, has already been launched in the country as the Poco M3 Pro 5G. This means that the new Redmi phone may also come with similar specifications like a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, sport a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone is already confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India. The e-commerce platform has already created a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The launch was confirmed by Xiaomi through social media posts though.

The Xiaomi sub-brand in its tweet said, "Time to sit back and sip on your favourite cuppa cause we're coming up with our first ever #FastAndFuturistic smartphone!" The tweet also redirects users to a microsite for the smartphone that has a 'Notify Me' button. Tapping on it will notify the users when the phone is available using the Mi Store App for Android and iOS.

Xiaomi has also attached a teaser to the announcement which gives us some idea about the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 10T 5G. The image shows a phone with a rectangular camera module that is mounted on the top left rear side of the smartphone. The front display has a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is an octa-core SoC based on a 7nm manufacturing process and coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The phone should feature triple rear cameras consisting of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, it could get an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. It would ship with Android 11 out of the box. And maybe powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.